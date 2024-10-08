Harris refuses to hold bilateral talks with putin, emphasizing Ukraine's role in the peace process

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 28785 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 96384 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160849 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134468 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141225 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138122 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111973 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170385 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139292 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138961 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83545 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106925 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109068 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160849 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179216 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170385 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197814 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186857 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138961 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139292 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145481 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136966 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153946 views
Harris refuses to hold bilateral talks with putin, emphasizing Ukraine's role in the peace process

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105633 views

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would not hold bilateral talks with putin to end the war in Ukraine. She emphasized the importance of the Ukrainian side's participation in determining the country's future.

Kamala Harris said that she does not intend to hold bilateral talks with putin to end the war in Ukraine. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

She emphasized the importance of the Ukrainian side's participation in determining the country's future, stressing that without it, no success can be achieved.

Harris also expressed the opinion that the issue of ending the war should be in line with the UN charter and Ukraine's needs. She avoided commenting on the possible expansion of NATO, noting that this issue will be discussed when the time comes. At the moment, she said, the main focus is on supporting Ukraine in its fight against russian aggression.

In addition, Harris noted that if Donald Trump were president, putin might already be in control of Kyiv. She pointed out that statements about the imminent end of the conflict may indicate a desire for surrender.

Harris plans meeting with Zelenskiy next week - Bloomberg19.09.24, 08:18 • 17231 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
natoNATO
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising