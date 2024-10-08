Harris refuses to hold bilateral talks with putin, emphasizing Ukraine's role in the peace process

Kamala Harris said that she does not intend to hold bilateral talks with putin to end the war in Ukraine. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

She emphasized the importance of the Ukrainian side's participation in determining the country's future, stressing that without it, no success can be achieved.

Harris also expressed the opinion that the issue of ending the war should be in line with the UN charter and Ukraine's needs. She avoided commenting on the possible expansion of NATO, noting that this issue will be discussed when the time comes. At the moment, she said, the main focus is on supporting Ukraine in its fight against russian aggression.

In addition, Harris noted that if Donald Trump were president, putin might already be in control of Kyiv. She pointed out that statements about the imminent end of the conflict may indicate a desire for surrender.

