Harris plans meeting with Zelenskiy next week - Bloomberg

Vice President of the United States, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington next week, according to a person familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Harris was quoted as strongly endorsing U.S. President Joe Biden's continued support for Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion that began in February 2022.

According to the sources, Zelenskyy is expected to "push for NATO and European Union membership, economic and security agreements, and continued supplies of more modern weapons as part of his ‘victory plan’ during his visit to the United States.

He is to present the plan to Biden when they meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly later this month. He also wants to share the plans with Harris and Trump.

Trump announced a meeting with Zelensky next week

The upcoming meeting between Zelenskyy and Harris was previously reported by CNN.