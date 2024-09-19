Harris plans meeting with Zelenskiy next week - Bloomberg

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106844 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111392 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180378 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144505 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147254 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140554 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188879 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178704 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 39412 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 97270 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67798 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40851 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 58581 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180378 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188879 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178704 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205903 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194624 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145516 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145141 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149571 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140761 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157419 views
Harris plans meeting with Zelenskiy next week - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17232 views

US Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in Washington. Zelenskyy is expected to present his “victory plan” and discuss NATO and EU membership, economic and security agreements.

Vice President of the United States, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington next week, according to a person familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Harris was quoted as strongly endorsing U.S. President Joe Biden's continued support for Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion that began in February 2022.

According to the sources, Zelenskyy is expected to "push for NATO and European Union membership, economic and security agreements, and continued supplies of more modern weapons as part of his ‘victory plan’ during his visit to the United States.

He is to present the plan to Biden when they meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly later this month. He also wants to share the plans with Harris and Trump.

Trump announced a meeting with Zelensky next week19.09.24, 07:32 • 124318 views

The upcoming meeting between Zelenskyy and Harris was previously reported by CNN.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

