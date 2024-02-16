Half of the trains are canceled, hundreds of thousands of people are forced to seek road connections due to a large-scale rail strike in France

The strike of the controllers of the National Company of French Railways (SNCF) began on Thursday evening, February 15, and will last throughout the weekend, i.e., the winter holidays in France, UNN reports with reference to France Bleu and SRF News.

Details

According to media reports, train managers responsible for ticketing and security have gone on strike in France. It is noted that in France, this strike coincides with the weekend in honor of school holidays in several major cities, so it is expected to affect a million travelers. Significant disruptions to the TGV (Train à Grande Vitesse) and the cancellation of half of the trains are expected. SNCF has announced that priority will be given to trains leading to ski resorts. Some lines will be more affected, such as Paris-Bordeaux, where more than 60% of trains have been canceled, France Bleu reports.

Context

Several trade unions have called for a strike because they believe SNCF has not fulfilled its promises sufficiently. At the same time, the press mentions that after the strike by train managers during the Christmas holidays in 2022, the railroad company promised numerous improvements. SNCF Voyages CEO Christophe Faniche called the call for a strike "incomprehensible" and referred to promises that have already been fulfilled, including additional jobs.

