Half of the surveyed Ukrainians are planning a vacation within the country: popular destinations

In 2024, 51% of Ukrainians plan to travel within the country, with popular destinations being Lviv, Transcarpathia, Odessa and the Carpathians, according to a new Gradus study for Ribas Hotels Group, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that the main conclusions of the analysis are as follows::

Popular places: Lviv (12%), Transcarpathia (12%), Odessa (11%) and the Carpathians (10%) are the most popular. The most popular place to stay is a family hotel, both for the past (29%) and for the planned vacation (30%). Among the most important criteria for choosing a locality for recreation are the following: natural environment, favorable price and safety.

Frequency of rest: 80% of respondents had their last vacation in Ukraine. In 2023, 55% of respondents had a rest, while 51% plan to travel around Ukraine in 2024. The age category of 18-24 years is particularly active - 72% plan a summer vacation. a third (33%) of malitri's vacation respondents have had 2 vacations in the last 3 years, and approximately the same number of respondents (30%) have had 2 vacations.

Duration of rest: 35% rested for 4-7 days, and 36% - from 1 to 2 weeks. For this summer, the most popular planning is from 1 to 2 weeks (42%) and 4-7 days (34%).

As for recreation during martial law, according to the study, 85% have a positive attitude to recreation in Ukraine; 66% support the idea of traveling abroad during the war.

Regarding safety on vacation: 75% consider the availability of shelters near hotels important; 64% - stocks in case of emergency situations; 62% - emergency communication systems.

It is reported that services are in demand: 41% appreciate tasting local products. 35% are interested in sightseeing tours. 33% choose wellness and treatment programs.

for Reference

To form the study, we interviewed men and women aged 18-55 years who live in Ukraine, in cities with a population of 50 thousand+, have an average income and above. They have had a vacation in the last 3 years and do not reject a vacation during the summer of 2024. The number of successful interviews is 450.