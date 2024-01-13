ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Half of the "Daggers" definitely did not reach their targets - Ignat about the morning missile attack of the Russian Federation

Half of the "Daggers" definitely did not reach their targets - Ignat about the morning missile attack of the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47376 views

Half of Russia's Kinzhal missiles failed to hit their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.

Half of the Kinzhal missiles fired by the Russian army during the morning attack did not reach their targets. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat during a nationwide telethon, UNN reports

Details 

"Today we saw six "Daggers", we reported about them. Half of them definitely did not reach their targets, that's 100 percent," Ihnat said.

According to him, more than 20 aircraft attacked by the enemy did not reach their targets.  They either crashed in the open, or were detonated in the air, or were hit by Ukrainian electronic warfare

"Russia's missiles are becoming of lower quality and do not reach their targets. Perhaps this also applies to kamikaze drones," the Air Force spokesman said. 

Recall 

Russian troops attacked Ukraine on the night of January 13, using missiles and strike UAVs. A total of 40 enemy air attack vehicles were spotted, including 6 X-47M2 Kinzhal aerial ballistic missiles. The defense forces destroyed 8 cruise missiles.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

