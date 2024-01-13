Half of the "Daggers" definitely did not reach their targets - Ignat about the morning missile attack of the Russian Federation

Half of the Kinzhal missiles fired by the Russian army during the morning attack did not reach their targets. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat during a nationwide telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"Today we saw six "Daggers", we reported about them. Half of them definitely did not reach their targets, that's 100 percent," Ihnat said.

According to him, more than 20 aircraft attacked by the enemy did not reach their targets. They either crashed in the open, or were detonated in the air, or were hit by Ukrainian electronic warfare

"Russia's missiles are becoming of lower quality and do not reach their targets. Perhaps this also applies to kamikaze drones," the Air Force spokesman said.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Ukraine on the night of January 13, using missiles and strike UAVs. A total of 40 enemy air attack vehicles were spotted, including 6 X-47M2 Kinzhal aerial ballistic missiles. The defense forces destroyed 8 cruise missiles.