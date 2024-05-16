"Half a dozen shells": Russians hit a community in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian troops shelled a village in Nikopol district with artillery the night before, the night was calm, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"Yesterday evening the aggressor shelled Nikopol region once again. They opened fire from artillery at one of the villages of Marhanets community. Half a dozen shells flew there. No one was killed or wounded," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the night in the region was calm. There were no enemy attacks.

