Hacking of the Russian Defense Ministry's database reveals valuable information: similar hacking is possible on an even larger scale in the future

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, told the TV channel "We-Ukraine" that due to the new hacking of the Russian Defense Ministry's servers, Ukrainian intelligence received considerable amounts of information, UNN reports.

Significant amounts of data. We are talking about both personal data of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state. It is also a variety of valuable information in the context of software that will allow such actions and operations to continue. ," Yusov said.

Although we are not talking about the complete destruction of Russia's digital infrastructure, according to a specialist from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, these are significant achievements.

Moreover, such an operation will allow for the continuation of actions of this nature on a larger scale in the future.

There is a lot of data that will require additional resources just to process. This is an important operation and an important database that will allow us to continue such actions on a larger scale. ," Yusov emphasized.

Recall

UNN reported that as a result of a cyberattack, specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine hacked into the servers of the Russian Ministry of Defense and obtained secret enemy documents.

Ukrainian hackers attacked the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense.