In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 13581 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 40411 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35188 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 194474 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178105 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172448 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 218816 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248693 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154510 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Hacking of the Russian Defense Ministry's database reveals valuable information: similar hacking is possible on an even larger scale in the future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26769 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained valuable information by hacking into the Russian Defense Ministry's database, and a spokesman for the agency said that future hacking attacks could be even more extensive.

Hacking of the Russian Defense Ministry's database reveals valuable information: similar hacking is possible on an even larger scale in the future

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, told the TV channel "We-Ukraine" that due to the new hacking of the Russian Defense Ministry's servers, Ukrainian intelligence received considerable amounts of information, UNN reports.

Significant amounts of data. We are talking about both personal data of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state. It is also a variety of valuable information in the context of software that will allow such actions and operations to continue.

 ," Yusov said.

Although we are not talking about the complete destruction of Russia's digital infrastructure, according to a specialist from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, these are significant achievements.

Moreover, such an operation will allow for the continuation of actions of this nature on a larger scale in the future.

There is a lot of data that will require additional resources just to process. This is an important operation and an important database that will allow us to continue such actions on a larger scale. 

 ," Yusov emphasized.

UNN reported that as a result of a cyberattack, specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine hacked into the servers of the Russian Ministry of Defense and obtained secret enemy documents.

Ukrainian hackers attacked the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
