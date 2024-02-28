Hackers hacked the website of the Ukrainian Parliament and created a fake Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada

Hackers have hacked the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and substituted links to a fake telegram channel of a state institution. The press service of the Verkhovna Rada warns about this in their official channel, UNN reports.

The website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has been hacked, as a result of which the link to the Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the official website of the Parliament leads to a fake page! ... No matter how hard the attackers and enemies try to harm us, we will win! - the Verkhovna Rada said in a statement.

The Verkhovna Rada representative office also reminded that the official page of the departmental body is live on the Telegram channel: @verkhovnaradaukrainy

