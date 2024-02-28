Hackers hacked the website of the Ukrainian Parliament and created a fake Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada
Kyiv • UNN
Hackers hacked into the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and replaced the link to its official Telegram channel with a fake channel.
Hackers have hacked the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and substituted links to a fake telegram channel of a state institution. The press service of the Verkhovna Rada warns about this in their official channel, UNN reports.
The website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has been hacked, as a result of which the link to the Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the official website of the Parliament leads to a fake page! ... No matter how hard the attackers and enemies try to harm us, we will win!
Details
The Verkhovna Rada representative office also reminded that the official page of the departmental body is live on the Telegram channel: @verkhovnaradaukrainy
