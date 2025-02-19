Hackers hacked Lanet's accounts in X (Twitter) and Viber

Internet provider and cable TV operator Lanet has announced that its pages on the X and Viber networks have been hacked. The company informs about this in its Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, February 19, Internet provider Lanet reported that its official Twitter page had been hacked and that fraudulent messages were sent on Viber using an alpha name.

The company noted that access to the X (Twitter) network has already been restored. An investigation into the incident is currently underway. According to the updated information, no interference with the provider's internal systems and network operation was detected.

No other anomalies were detected. All services have been put on high alert and are conducting preventive monitoring. The circumstances of unauthorized mailings are being established - the post says.

According to Lanet, less than 10% of Viber subscribers received fraudulent messages.

The provider urged users to be careful not to click on suspicious links and to ignore any questionable messages in its name.

“All official information is currently published only on our website and in confirmed social media,” the Internet provider said.

