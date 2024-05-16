GUR: reminding Ukrainians that they are about to be "attacked" from Belarus is a serious area of work for Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71873 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105330 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148302 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152516 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249068 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173812 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165111 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148276 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225196 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102357 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42700 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37459 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55815 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49816 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249068 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225196 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211377 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237157 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224015 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71873 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49816 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55815 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112646 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113570 views
GUR: reminding Ukrainians that they are about to be "attacked" from Belarus is a serious area of work for Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20084 views

Russia is constantly reminding Ukrainians of a possible "attack" from Belarus in order to sow panic, distract Ukrainian forces and push Belarus to take action. Ukrainian intelligence denies such threats and claims that the situation is under control.

Every week, reminding Ukrainians that they are about to be "attacked" from Belarus is a serious area of Russia's work. Russia's goal is to create panic, distract Ukrainian forces and means, and constantly push Belarus to take action. This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov in an interview with Oksana Moroz for the project "On a cold head", the correspondent of UNN reports.

It is such a serious area of work for Russia to remind Ukrainians every week that they are about to be "attacked" from Belarus. This nonsense has been repeatedly denied outright, officially by the GUR, that the information is not true, the situation is under control, and all necessary measures are being taken

- Yusov said.

The official also explained why the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was interested in these fakes.

It is quite clear why Putin is doing this. He wanted to create panic in society, distract, disperse our forces and means, push Belarus to take action and create additional tension. But there was no proper effect. In principle, most of the information attacks were repelled

- Yusov noted.

At the end of April, Demchenko stated that Russia does not have the forces to launch a second offensive on the border with Ukraine. He noted that much depends on the interpretation within Ukraine.

A lot depends on our interpretation within the country. Most of what we interpret as Lukashenka's intensification of actions is, let's say, a problem of perception within the country. It is clear that there is a complicated political process. Putin is trying to draw Belarus into a full-scale ground operation on his side against Ukraine, to no avail. In many speeches by Belarusian officials, we see things that Russia may like in principle, and something that we definitely like. And the fact that there were statements along with other statements that this section of the border is fortified and such an operation would be problematic, for example, was also a fact. Therefore, we should pay attention not to statements, but rather to confirmed information, in this situation, from the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and special services responsible for verifying and publishing such data

- said Andriy Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

He emphasized that it is a fact that information is being tracked and monitored in relation to Belarus. "The border has been strengthened during this period - definitely. Nothing has changed during this period that would require additional comments on  threats," Yusov said.

Belarus starts construction of a new military base where nuclear weapons can be stored - media10.05.24, 20:38 • 34821 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

