GUR: reminding Ukrainians that they are about to be "attacked" from Belarus is a serious area of work for Russia

Every week, reminding Ukrainians that they are about to be "attacked" from Belarus is a serious area of Russia's work. Russia's goal is to create panic, distract Ukrainian forces and means, and constantly push Belarus to take action. This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov in an interview with Oksana Moroz for the project "On a cold head", the correspondent of UNN reports.

It is such a serious area of work for Russia to remind Ukrainians every week that they are about to be "attacked" from Belarus. This nonsense has been repeatedly denied outright, officially by the GUR, that the information is not true, the situation is under control, and all necessary measures are being taken - Yusov said.

The official also explained why the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was interested in these fakes.

It is quite clear why Putin is doing this. He wanted to create panic in society, distract, disperse our forces and means, push Belarus to take action and create additional tension. But there was no proper effect. In principle, most of the information attacks were repelled - Yusov noted.

At the end of April, Demchenko stated that Russia does not have the forces to launch a second offensive on the border with Ukraine. He noted that much depends on the interpretation within Ukraine.

A lot depends on our interpretation within the country. Most of what we interpret as Lukashenka's intensification of actions is, let's say, a problem of perception within the country. It is clear that there is a complicated political process. Putin is trying to draw Belarus into a full-scale ground operation on his side against Ukraine, to no avail. In many speeches by Belarusian officials, we see things that Russia may like in principle, and something that we definitely like. And the fact that there were statements along with other statements that this section of the border is fortified and such an operation would be problematic, for example, was also a fact. Therefore, we should pay attention not to statements, but rather to confirmed information, in this situation, from the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and special services responsible for verifying and publishing such data - said Andriy Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

He emphasized that it is a fact that information is being tracked and monitored in relation to Belarus. "The border has been strengthened during this period - definitely. Nothing has changed during this period that would require additional comments on threats," Yusov said.

Belarus starts construction of a new military base where nuclear weapons can be stored - media