GUR: no one claims that the sale of Starlink to Russians is official, there are third countries

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 60136 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115920 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121244 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163362 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164595 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266403 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176603 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166783 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236797 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81583 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 59269 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 95160 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 56163 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 37001 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236797 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222250 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247706 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233947 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115923 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99662 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100412 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116950 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117618 views
GUR: no one claims that the sale of Starlink to Russians is official, there are third countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26314 views

Ukrainian intelligence official Andriy Yusov said that Russia receives Starlink satellite communications systems through third countries, and Ukraine is working to neutralize this threat to its armed forces.

Starlink satellite communications systems are delivered to Russia through third countries. Work is currently underway to neutralize this threat. Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Indeed, Russia continues to work through so-called parallel imports, which is essentially smuggling. And yes, through third countries, we will not name specific countries, this information needs to be clarified, but Starlink is freely available in Russia, on open online platforms

- Yusov noted.

Details

He emphasized that compared to last year, the use of Starlink terminals by Russians on the front line has become "more systematic and well-established".

"That is, the occupiers rely on these devices. Of course, we are working to neutralize this threat. We will not disclose all the details now. No one claims that Starlink is officially being sold to the Russians. But today, Russia is not only the number one terrorist country, but also the number one smuggler country, so this is a problem that is being worked on today," Yusov added.

Recall

The Russian occupiers have reportedly started using Starlink terminals purchased through third countries, although SpaceX says it is investigating suspected unauthorized use.

Later, Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that the occupiers were using Starlink satellite communication terminals at the front.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
spacexSpaceX
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

