GUR: no one claims that the sale of Starlink to Russians is official, there are third countries

Starlink satellite communications systems are delivered to Russia through third countries. Work is currently underway to neutralize this threat. Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Indeed, Russia continues to work through so-called parallel imports, which is essentially smuggling. And yes, through third countries, we will not name specific countries, this information needs to be clarified, but Starlink is freely available in Russia, on open online platforms - Yusov noted.

Details

He emphasized that compared to last year, the use of Starlink terminals by Russians on the front line has become "more systematic and well-established".

"That is, the occupiers rely on these devices. Of course, we are working to neutralize this threat. We will not disclose all the details now. No one claims that Starlink is officially being sold to the Russians. But today, Russia is not only the number one terrorist country, but also the number one smuggler country, so this is a problem that is being worked on today," Yusov added.

Recall

The Russian occupiers have reportedly started using Starlink terminals purchased through third countries, although SpaceX says it is investigating suspected unauthorized use.

Later, Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that the occupiers were using Starlink satellite communication terminals at the front.