GUR cyber fighters attacked Russian educational institutions that train military specialists
Kyiv • UNN
DIU specialists carried out a cyber attack on the infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University of the Russian Federation. They attacked 11 websites, 7000+ computers, 135 servers, and destroyed 150+ TB of data.
Specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, which trains UAV operators, digital communications specialists, engineers and physicists for the Russian army. This was reported to UNN by its source.
Details
According to a source in the GUR, the university supports the activities of a number of educational institutions in several regions of Russia, including 7 institutes.
As a result of the operation, the internal information infrastructure of the facility was damaged, and the enemy's target resources (websites, databases, file storages) totaling more than 150 terabytes were destroyed
In particular, 11 websites, more than 7,000 workstations, 135 servers and file storages were attacked.
In addition, according to UNN's source, a series of cyberattacks were carried out on a number of targeted Internet resources and file storages of enemy organizations. After gaining access to the network infrastructure, the affected web resources published a propaganda leaflet in support of the Armed Forces offensive.
The operation resulted in weakening the educational and scientific base of the aggressor country and the capabilities of additional training of military specialists by performing special intelligence tasks in cyberspace
