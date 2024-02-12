Gumenyuk: Russian assault groups lose up to 70% of troops on the left bank of Kherson region

It is becoming increasingly difficult for the occupiers to recruit a contingent for future assaults and 70% of losses from Russian assault groups is a very powerful result for the conditions in which Ukrainian soldiers hold a bridgehead on the left bank of the Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

"We see that the dynamics of combat operations are significantly affected by weather conditions, and because of this, counter-battery combat is a little less active, and because of this, the enemy's use of armored vehicles in our area is a little less. This is the reason why the number of assaults has decreased, but it is not the only factor that has a significant impact. By the way, it is the general mood, the general moral and psychological atmosphere in the enemy troops," said Humeniuk.

According to her, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the Russians to recruit for future assaults.

"In particular, we see that it is increasingly difficult for them to recruit for future assaults, because word of mouth is spreading that not everyone is expected to return from there and 70% of losses from assault groups is a very powerful result for the conditions in which our soldiers are holding this foothold," noted Humeniuk.

Humeniuk previously reported that the Russian occupiers do not use armored vehicles on the left bank of the Kherson region during assaults due to the so-called "commanders' embargo".