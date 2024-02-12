Guidelines for treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries to be updated in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Guidelines for treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries to be updated in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is starting the process of changing outdated approaches to treating mild traumatic brain injury and standardizing care in line with international recommendations.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is starting the process of changing approaches to the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (lTBI). This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details 

The agency explains that currently the diagnosis and treatment of lBT are carried out using outdated and ineffective methods, with the use of numerous unproven pharmaceuticals, and the appointment of expensive neuroimaging methods.

The Ministry of Health, together with the Lisova Polyana Center for Mental Health and Rehabilitation, is starting the process of changing approaches to the treatment of TBI. For this work, the Center's specialists have extensive practical experience and the availability of international materials in translation: clinical guidelines from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense "Treatment and Care of Patients with Concussion - Mild Traumatic Brain Injury," Brain Injury Algorithm, Brain Injury Electronic Resource Manual (BIERM) - "Visual Impairment Associated with TBI."

- the Ministry of Health summarized.

 The ministry explained that these guidelines will be implemented during the training of specialists in multidisciplinary rehabilitation teams in a pilot project with the Lisova Polyana Center for Mental Health and Rehabilitation and the Armed Forces combat units that care for wounded soldiers.

In addition, the Ministry of Health is starting to work on approving clinical guidelines and relevant medical standards to unify approaches to the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury and standardize care at the hospital stage in accordance with international practice.

Addendum

The Ministry of Health explains that concussions caused by blast waves are one of the most common injuries in military conflicts of the last century.

The majority of traumatic brain injuries (TBI), as concussions are called in the scientific literature, occur as a result of an explosion (about 60% of cases), and 80% of them are mild.

In the post-Soviet space, an outdated and incorrect name for this injury - "concussion" - has taken root. This term refers to a concussion of the brain caused by a mine blast wave, which is a separate traumatic effect on the brain, which may include damage to the hearing and vestibular apparatus - acubarotrauma

- explained in the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

In addition, the full-scale invasion has significantly increased the incidence of this type of injury and made TBI a real challenge to the combat capability of the military. And because of the enemy's attacks on peaceful cities, such trauma in the current situation may also affect civilians as a result of missile strikes.

Recall

Ukraine has updated the list of goods that have priority when crossing the border or require special storage regime - blood components and medicines have been added to.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Health

