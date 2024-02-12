Guidelines for treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries to be updated in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is starting the process of changing approaches to the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (lTBI). This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explains that currently the diagnosis and treatment of lBT are carried out using outdated and ineffective methods, with the use of numerous unproven pharmaceuticals, and the appointment of expensive neuroimaging methods.

The Ministry of Health, together with the Lisova Polyana Center for Mental Health and Rehabilitation, is starting the process of changing approaches to the treatment of TBI. For this work, the Center's specialists have extensive practical experience and the availability of international materials in translation: clinical guidelines from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense "Treatment and Care of Patients with Concussion - Mild Traumatic Brain Injury," Brain Injury Algorithm, Brain Injury Electronic Resource Manual (BIERM) - "Visual Impairment Associated with TBI." - the Ministry of Health summarized.

The ministry explained that these guidelines will be implemented during the training of specialists in multidisciplinary rehabilitation teams in a pilot project with the Lisova Polyana Center for Mental Health and Rehabilitation and the Armed Forces combat units that care for wounded soldiers.

In addition, the Ministry of Health is starting to work on approving clinical guidelines and relevant medical standards to unify approaches to the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury and standardize care at the hospital stage in accordance with international practice.

Addendum

The Ministry of Health explains that concussions caused by blast waves are one of the most common injuries in military conflicts of the last century.

The majority of traumatic brain injuries (TBI), as concussions are called in the scientific literature, occur as a result of an explosion (about 60% of cases), and 80% of them are mild.

In the post-Soviet space, an outdated and incorrect name for this injury - "concussion" - has taken root. This term refers to a concussion of the brain caused by a mine blast wave, which is a separate traumatic effect on the brain, which may include damage to the hearing and vestibular apparatus - acubarotrauma - explained in the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

In addition, the full-scale invasion has significantly increased the incidence of this type of injury and made TBI a real challenge to the combat capability of the military. And because of the enemy's attacks on peaceful cities, such trauma in the current situation may also affect civilians as a result of missile strikes.

Recall

