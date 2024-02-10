Guerrillas "leaked" the coordinates of ammunition, fuel and equipment warehouses used by the occupiers at the Crimean airfield "Novofedorivka"

Ukrainian guerrillas have scouted the location of ammunition and fuel and lubricants depots used by russian military personnel based at the Novofedorivka military airfield. This was reported by the ATES movement, UNN reports.

Details

The movement reports that its agents conducted reconnaissance of a warehouse with ammunition and fuel and lubricants that is in the service of the Novofedorivka military airfield.

It is noted that the coordinates of the warehouses are also given: 45.097788, 33.576868; 45.085652, 33.577283

The guerrillas also reported that the territory is well guarded, with many surveillance cameras around the perimeter.

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas reconnoitered the location of the enemy's radar "Protyvnik-GE", which is located southwest of the Dzhankoy airfield. The agents also discovered a repair base and a parking lot for military equipment in the village of Novostepove.

