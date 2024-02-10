Guerrillas "leaked" the coordinates of ammunition, fuel and equipment warehouses used by the occupiers at the Crimean airfield "Novofedorivka"

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 59720 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115866 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121195 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163318 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164575 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266371 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176593 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166783 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236770 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81372 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 59076 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 94932 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 55950 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 36780 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266371 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236770 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222230 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247689 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233934 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115866 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99581 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100401 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116944 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117612 views
Guerrillas "leaked" the coordinates of ammunition, fuel and equipment warehouses used by the occupiers at the Crimean airfield "Novofedorivka"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35294 views

Ukrainian guerrillas scouted the location of ammunition and fuel and lubricants depots at the Novofedorivka military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian guerrillas have scouted the location of ammunition and fuel and lubricants depots used by russian military personnel based at the Novofedorivka military airfield. This was reported by the ATES movement, UNN reports.

Details

The movement reports that its agents conducted reconnaissance of a warehouse with ammunition and fuel and lubricants that is in the service of the Novofedorivka military airfield.

It is noted that the coordinates of the warehouses are also given: 45.097788, 33.576868; 45.085652, 33.577283

The guerrillas also reported that the territory is well guarded, with many surveillance cameras around the perimeter.

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas reconnoitered the location of the enemy's radar "Protyvnik-GE", which is located southwest of the Dzhankoy airfield. The agents also discovered a repair base and a parking lot for military equipment in the village of Novostepove.

Guerrillas find out where Russians keep ships firing missiles at Ukraine08.02.24, 11:19 • 29418 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dzhankoiJankoi

