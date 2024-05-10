"ATESH" guerrillas found a large oil depot and a parking lot in the occupied Crimea, UNN reports .

...scouted the location of the oil depot and the parking lot of military equipment in the Hvardiyskiy, Simferopol district. According to the agents, there is very little equipment. We can see communication vehicles, oil transportation equipment and KAMAZ trucks for personnel transportation. The whole territory is guarded, there are patrols, but they are not particularly attentive to the environment. The oil depot is completely intact, which gives a new purpose... - the statement said.

The guerrillas also disseminated the coordinates of the object: 45.1170354, 34.0307767; 45.1170354, 34.0307767;

"The occupiers' problems with fuel and equipment are noticeable both on the peninsula and in other occupied territories. Especially when almost every day, the JFO strikes refineries even in remote corners of Russia," ATES added.

"Atesh" recorded mass transportation by the occupants of the wounded and 200h, as well as military equipment in Dzhankoy