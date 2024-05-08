"Atesh" recorded mass transportation by the occupants of the wounded and 200h, as well as military equipment in Dzhankoy
Kyiv • UNN
The military-patriotic movement "Atesh" revealed the continued arrival of equipment and personnel of the Russian Armed Forces at the railway station in occupied Dzhankoy. Mass transportation of the wounded from the TOT of Kherson region by the occupants was recorded.
Guerrillas of the military-patriotic movement "Atesh" have detected the arrival of new trains in occupied Crimea with replenishment of the Russian Armed Forces. Also revealed mass transportation of wounded and 200 from the left bank of the occupied Kherson region. This is reported by TG-channel "Atesh", reports UNN.
Details
Russian troops continue to arrive in Dzhankoy. ATESH agents record the arrival of new replenishment trains every day.
Interesting fact, at the station we notice also mass transportation of wounded and 200s from the left bank of the occupied Kherson region
The guerrilla movement's TG channel stresses that "the Russian military leadership continues to send mobilized people to the front, where the JMAs will meet them and add to the statistics of rf army losses.
Recall
The guerrilla movement "Atesh" recorded the transfer of BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems by the invaders towards the Kherson region.
