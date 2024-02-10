Guerrillas discover enemy radar and military equipment in occupied Crimea

Ukrainian guerrillas reconnoitered the enemy's "Protyvnik-GE" radar, which is located southwest of the Dzhankoy airfield. The agents also discovered a repair base and a parking lot for military equipment in the village of Novostepove. This was reported by the ATES movement, UNN reports.

During the reconnaissance of the area, the agent of our movement discovered the radar station "Adversary-GE", which is located southwest of the Dzhankoy airfield. The station detects air targets and transmits information to the air defense system covering the airfield. Previously, this did not save the occupiers from arrivals at the said facility - they say in the movement.

Station is located at the coordinates: 45.6934554, 34.3966575.

ATES agents also found a repair base near the station, as well as a place for parking military equipment in Novostepove.

