What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Groysman's ally defends Moscow Patriarchate

Groysman's ally defends Moscow Patriarchate

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ihor Khmil, a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, who was the only one who did not support the appeal to ban the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine, opposed the transfer of the community of the church in Ladyzhyn to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. He posted a video in support of the UOC-MP on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

When the newly formed community of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine tried to legally enter the St. Kazan Church in Ladyzhyn at the end of December last year, UOC-MP priest Yevhen Vorobyov and his few supporters put up a fierce resistance.

The UOC-MP called the attempt of people to peacefully enter their own church a "raider seizure." It was this post that was published on his page by Igor Khmil.

Image

In November 2022, Khmil was the only member of the Vinnytsia Regional Council who abstained from voting on the appeal to ban the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine.

And in April 2023, he was also the only one who abstained from voting to terminate the lease agreements with the UOC-MP.

Optional

On January 9, the OCU community  managed to enter their church. During the inspection of the premises, they found a lot of pro-Russian literature.

In particular, various books, calendars "for faith, for fatherhood," instructions to mention Patriarch Kirill in prayers, a letter from Kirill's predecessor Alexei, and much more.

Context

In November last year, the community of the Holy Kazan Church in Ladyzhyn unanimously decided to transfer to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. All the necessary documents were drawn up.

The greatest resistance was put forward by the priest of the UOC-MP, Yevhen Vorobyov, whose son is studying to become a military chaplain in Russia.

With his "blessing", his few supporters used pepper spray and beat them with sticks against the OCU parishioners.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Politics

Contact us about advertising