What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Government adapts veterinary medicine standards in line with European requirements - Vysotsky

Government adapts veterinary medicine standards in line with European requirements - Vysotsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72254 views

Ukraine is bringing its veterinary medicine legislation in line with EU standards, as Deputy Minister Taras Vysotsky discussed with representatives of European business associations of veterinary medicine manufacturers.

At a meeting with representatives of European manufacturers of veterinary drugs, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky said that even after the invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian poultry industry continues to develop, and it is important to comply with European requirements. The official noted that the state is currently adapting its veterinary medicine legislation to EU standards.

This is reported by UNN, citing the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky met with representatives of European business associations of veterinary drug manufacturers. The participants discussed amendments to the law on veterinary medicine, in particular, the licensing of certain veterinary drugs. In addition, as indicated, they considered the issue of  means of combating avian influenza and salmonellosis.

Ukraine expects exports to grow by 9% in 202405.01.24, 11:19 • 23684 views

Taras Vysotsky noted that Ukraine is adapting its legislation, including in the field of veterinary medicine, to the norms and standards of the European Union, and emphasized that the Ukrainian poultry industry is export-oriented.  

Image

According to the official, even after the full-scale invasion of Russia, the industry continues to operate and develop successfully, and therefore it is important to comply with all European requirements.

As noted, the participants of the meeting agreed to coordinate the situation and hold additional consultations if necessary.

January frosts in Ukraine did not affect winter crops - scientists15.01.24, 13:13 • 70443 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyAgronomy news

