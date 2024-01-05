ukenru
Ukraine expects exports to grow by 9% in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23686 views

Ukrainian exports are expected to grow from 2024 to 2026

In 2024, exports of goods and services from Ukraine are expected to grow by 9%, by 19.4% in 2025 and 20.6% in 2026, according to the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the Ministry of Economy, under current conditions, exports will grow in the coming years. By 9% in 2024, 19.4% in 2025 and 20.6% in 2026. The global goal is to return the volume of exports of Ukrainian goods and services to the level of 2021," the statement said.

"Positive developments in this area began to take place in the last months of 2023," First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko shared her expectations for the growth of exports of goods and services.

This, as noted, was made possible by:

  • alternative maritime corridor;
  • launching a mechanism for insuring ships against war risks;
  • establishing river logistics on the Danube (we plan to continue investing in this area).

The government is reportedly working to strengthen export logistics with air defense systems and by finding new ways to export goods and services.

Economy

