Gontareva harshly criticized the NBU leadership during the Russian invasion. Pyshnyi responded

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71945 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139334 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144420 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238505 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171627 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163560 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147858 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219367 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205928 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 69033 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109988 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51981 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105738 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 50215 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238505 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219367 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205928 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232008 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219200 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 7187 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 15213 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105738 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109988 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158369 views
Actual
Gontareva harshly criticized the NBU leadership during the Russian invasion. Pyshnyi responded

Gontareva harshly criticized the NBU leadership during the Russian invasion. Pyshnyi responded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53838 views

The NBU called Valeria Gontareva's accusations against the National Bank's management during the Russian invasion emotional.

The National Bank has given an official response to all the accusations of Valeria Gontareva, the former head of the central bank, calling them emotional and noting that they operate exclusively with numbers and facts, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

"The National Bank of Ukraine considers it necessary to comment on the emotional statements of the former head of the central bank, relying solely on figures, facts and the assessment of international partners," the statement said.

According to the NBU, if the central bank's policy were focused on earning profits to increase state budget revenues, it could lead to multibillion-dollar losses for the economy and citizens.

"In mid-2022, the economy and population were just beginning to adjust to the new reality, and the level of international reserves was at its lowest level since the beginning of the full-scale war, for example, in August 2022 - $22.4 billion," the response reads.

The NBU cited the example that global history shows that careless central bank policies can lead to a loss of confidence and serious consequences even in the best of circumstances. If the NBU had started to ease restrictions and cut rates earlier, it could have depleted international reserves faster, violating the basic principles of the economy. Ukraine would have risked facing a deep currency crisis, which could have made it impossible to lend, lower interest rates, and attract investment through currency liberalization.

"And finally, Ukraine's international partners have repeatedly emphasized the effectiveness of the NBU's monetary and exchange rate policies," the NBU added.

The response also stated that a number of leading politicians and economists approved of the NBU's actions.

"Commenting on the situation in Ukraine, Alfred Kammer, Head of the IMF's European Department, said that the achieved macro-financial stability is critical to national security. The NBU understands this as well as anyone, which is why "ensuring macrofinancial stability under any circumstances" is one of the most important goals of the NBU Strategy," the NBU added.

Details

Last Friday, former National Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva harshly criticized the performance of the current NBU leadership during the Russian invasion. She claimed that under the leadership of Andriy Pyshnyi, banks were making excessive profits, which came at the expense of business restrictions and insufficient funding for the state budget.

"In the seven years since I left the National Bank, I have never publicly criticized the NBU. But the time has come. Because wrong monetary and currency policies lead to wrong results and, unfortunately, only increase risks and accumulate imbalances in the economy," Gontareva said in a commentary to the media. 

She accused the current governor of the National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, of "timid policy on the discount rate, late currency liberalization, too cautious policy on reserves, lack of import restrictions, poor lending policy, etc.

"I'm sorry, but this is a terrible job by the National Bank," she said.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine has raised the dollar to hryvnia exchange rate to historic highs of 40.1153 hryvnia per dollar and 43.491 hryvnia per euro.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising