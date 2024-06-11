ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Global recovery will take place after the end of the war – Zelensky

Global recovery will take place after the end of the war – Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15856 views

According to President Zelensky, the global recovery of Ukraine will take place after the end of the war.

It will be possible to restore the entire energy sector of Ukraine only after the end of the war, so no one forces Ukrainians abroad to return back, and yet, the country needs people to restore infrastructure. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint conference with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the correspondent of UNN reports . 

Of course, the global recovery (of energy - ED.) will take place after the end of the war, and there is no point in motivating Ukrainians now with some slogans. After the end of the War, I am sure that everyone will come to restore our state, because there will be jobs and security

- said the president of Ukraine.

He says that no one can force those citizens who left to return to Ukraine, but the country needs people to restore infrastructure and housing.

Recall

The United States wants to allocate 8 824 million to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure .

