"Given the loud whines, they strike right where it hurts" - Kuleba on the new US sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the new US sanctions against Russia's defense industry and organizations that support its war efforts, saying they hit the most painful spot and that suppressing Putin's war machine is important for global security, UNN reports.

We strongly welcome the new sweeping set of U.S. sanctions on Russia and anyone else willing to aid Russia’s war effort. Given the loud whines of the Russian regime's top propagandists, these measures strike right where it hurts - Kuleba wrote in X.

According to him, "we particularly applaud tough measures against Russia's defense-industrial base and its access to technology and resources abroad."

"Suffocating Putin's war machine is critical for global security. Every weapon that Russia is unable to produce due to resource constraints is a life saved. Any entity assisting Russia in the production of weapons must be subjected to the most intense pressure. We must defund and degrade Russia's war machine before it causes even more suffering and destruction throughout the world," he said.

Kuleba added, that "ordinary Russians must realize that the problems they face are a direct result of Moscow's decisions. Beginning with the illegal war against Ukraine and ending with meddling in other countries' affairs."

The list includes more than 300 individuals and companies: The United States imposes a large-scale package of sanctions against Russia