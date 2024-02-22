Ghost town: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed what the destroyed Vuhledar looks like, where more than a hundred Ukrainians still live

There are still more than a hundred Ukrainians in the frontline town of Vuhledar who are trying to survive in the city destroyed by Russians. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

The Interior Ministry said that police recently evacuated a sick woman from the city of whose legs began to fail. Later, doctors diagnosed her with severe pneumonia. A few more days and she could have died.

In addition, law enforcement officers distributed humanitarian aid to people.

Vuhledar is a ghost town where 111 civilians continue to survive - said the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The law enforcement officers also showed what the city looks like, which is located a few kilometers from the front line.

Recall

Dmytro Lykhovoy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, said that the situation near Vuhledar in Donetsk region remains under control.

Tarnavskyi: Enemy is pulling up reserves in Donetsk region and actively using aviation again