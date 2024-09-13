Germany to deploy troops in Lithuania: countries sign agreement

Vilnius and Berlin have signed an agreement that stipulates that German troops will be permanently based in Lithuania. The document outlines the main details of the agreement, but needs to be ratified by the parliaments of both sides. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

Details

The agreement regulates the legal status of German military forces, civilian employees and their families in Lithuania, as well as the provision of civilian services such as health care, transportation and education for military children.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of National Defense Laurinas Kasciunas, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tobias Lindner.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by the parliaments of both countries before it can enter into force.

Estonia calls on NATO to strengthen air defense on the border with Russia

This is the historic signature needed to transfer the German brigade to a permanent location in Lithuania. This is another important step towards the practical realization of this project and proof of Germany's unwavering commitment to Lithuania's security. (...) This will take our country's security to the next level and strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense - Minister of National Defense Laurinas Kasciunas said.

Addendum

The agreement establishes the procedure for the use of designated military territories, the procedure for the arrival and departure of German armed forces, their movement in the Republic of Lithuania, as well as the ability of German soldiers and civil servants to receive medical services and other issues.

Document provides for the possibility for German soldiers to set up military warehouses and canteens, a military post office, a radio station, driving schools, and military medical facilities.

As the number of German soldiers arriving in Lithuania gradually increases, they will temporarily use the infrastructure of the Lithuanian army near Vilnius, in Nemencine and Rokantiski.

Recall

Deputy Head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitskyi said that Russia could invade the Baltic states in 7 days, while NATO's response would take 10 days