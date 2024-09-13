Germany to deploy troops in Lithuania: countries sign agreement

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114246 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116911 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190547 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149304 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150535 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141927 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194478 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183698 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43690 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 70802 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 67024 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40114 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 46403 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190547 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194478 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183698 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210674 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199078 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148093 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147493 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151713 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142739 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159253 views
Actual
Germany to deploy troops in Lithuania: countries sign agreement

Germany to deploy troops in Lithuania: countries sign agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17934 views

The Lithuanian and German defense ministers signed an agreement on the permanent basing of German troops in Lithuania. The document regulates the legal status of the military, the use of infrastructure and the provision of services.

Vilnius and Berlin have signed an agreement that stipulates that German troops will be permanently based in Lithuania. The document outlines the main details of the agreement, but needs to be ratified by the parliaments of both sides. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

Details

The agreement regulates the legal status of German military forces, civilian employees and their families in Lithuania, as well as the provision of civilian services such as health care, transportation and education for military children.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of National Defense Laurinas Kasciunas, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tobias Lindner.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by the parliaments of both countries before it can enter into force.

Estonia calls on NATO to strengthen air defense on the border with Russia12.09.24, 15:43 • 11806 views

This is the historic signature needed to transfer the German brigade to a permanent location in Lithuania. This is another important step towards the practical realization of this project and proof of Germany's unwavering commitment to Lithuania's security. (...) This will take our country's security to the next level and strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense

- Minister of National Defense Laurinas Kasciunas said.

Addendum

The agreement establishes the procedure for the use of designated military territories, the procedure for the arrival and departure of German armed forces, their movement in the Republic of Lithuania, as well as the ability of German soldiers and civil servants to receive medical services and other issues.

Document provides for the possibility for German soldiers to set up military warehouses and canteens, a military post office, a radio station, driving schools, and military medical facilities.

As the number of German soldiers arriving in Lithuania gradually increases, they will temporarily use the infrastructure of the Lithuanian army near Vilnius, in Nemencine and Rokantiski.

Recall

Deputy Head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitskyi said that Russia could invade the Baltic states in 7 days, while NATO's response would take 10 days

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising