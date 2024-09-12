Estonia calls on NATO to strengthen air defense on the border with Russia

The Alliance should strengthen the air defense of NATO member states bordering Russia. This was stated by Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, writes Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

Pevkur believes that countries that share borders with Russia are in a critical situation.

Obviously, the border countries are in the most critical situation. When border countries are protected, then of course Berlin and Paris are also much safer - explains the Estonian official.

At the same time, he emphasized that over the past two years, the country has purchased ammunition worth more than 750 million euros, which exceeds the total amount of purchases over the previous 30 years.

Pevkur also noted that another €3 billion is planned for the purchase of ammunition by 2028.

Addendum

The publication adds that the ability to defeat ballistic missiles is one of the biggest gaps in the allied defense.

Long-range air defense, such as the Patriot system, a number of which NATO allies have provided to Ukraine, is also extremely expensive.

Bloomberg also noted that NATO planes are currently patrolling the airspace of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, none of which have their own fighter jets.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones are becoming more frequent. The Ukrainian diplomat called for decisive measures, including shooting down these drones.