Germany has called for sanctions against nitrogen fertilizers from russia. This was reported by BILD, UNN.

Details

According to the data, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, exports of russian nitrogen fertilizers to Germany have increased by 920%. This situation arises from the excessive availability of ammonia in russia at low prices, which allows russian producers to increase their revenues amid the crisis.

In light of these developments, representatives of political forces are calling for immediate measures to restrict imports of russian fertilizers through sanctions or other customs restrictions, emphasizing the importance of reducing dependence on russia in the context of these strategic raw materials.

Politicians must finally take appropriate measures. For example, impose sanctions or customs duties on russian gas-based products to stop financing the war - said Antje Bittner, head of the German nitrogen fertilizer plant SKW Piesteritz .

