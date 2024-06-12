German Defense Ministry plans to restore compulsory military registration for young men

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 20660 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132946 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138333 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228340 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168235 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162002 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146851 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214440 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201213 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101631 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 49339 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 58096 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102033 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83777 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228340 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214440 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201213 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227450 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214952 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83777 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102033 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156350 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155218 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159076 views
Actual
German Defense Ministry plans to restore compulsory military registration for young men

German Defense Ministry plans to restore compulsory military registration for young men

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18342 views

Germany plans to reintroduce compulsory military registration for young men, proposing to resume filling out questionnaires on the ability and willingness to serve as a step toward potentially reintroducing compulsory military service to increase the size of its army.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced plans to restore the system for selecting young people suitable for military service, which was suspended 13 years ago. UNN writes about this with reference to BILD.

Details

The German Ministry of Defense wants to oblige all young men to fill out a special questionnaire about their desire and ability to serve in the army.

Pistorius' proposal is the first step towards the possible reintroduction of compulsory military service in Germany. The new military service plan stipulates that all men and women with a German passport will receive an official letter from the Bundeswehr after reaching the age of 18 with an offer to consider basic military service for up to 17 months.

Women can, and men will be required to, fill out special online questionnaires from the Bundeswehr. They will need to provide information about family composition, training and physical fitness, and indicate their attitude to carrying weapons. Based on the information from the questionnaires (the ministry assumes that about 400,000 people will fill them out annually), the Bundeswehr will select 40,000 candidates to be called up for military service.

Rishi Sunak promises to bring back military service for 18-year-olds in Britain26.05.24, 09:54 • 31901 view

The goal of the Bundeswehr is to recruit five to seven thousand new conscripts starting in 2025. Borys Pistorius believes that, taking into account conscripts who will undergo basic military training, the army's size could increase to 460,000 people (200

The goal of the Bundeswehr is to recruit five to seven thousand new conscripts starting in 2025. Boris Pistorius believes that, taking into account conscripts who will undergo basic military training, the army's strength could increase to 460,000 people (200,000 of them are active duty, the rest are reservists).

Add

Last year, the number of Bundeswehr soldiers was reduced to 181,000. The German Ministry of Defense is considering the possibility of introducing conscription, in particular because of the russian invasion of Ukraine. Pistorius has repeatedly stated that Germany must be ready for war and, together with its NATO allies, act as a reliable deterrent.  

German Defense Minister: “In 2029, Russia will be able to attack a NATO country”12.06.24, 17:31 • 16334 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising