German Defense Minister Pistorius: Putin's nuclear threats should not be taken too seriously

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees no risk of escalation in connection with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

"We should not allow ourselves to be distracted by his every utterance," he said at a meeting of NATO's nuclear planning group in Brussels.

Pistorius also said that Putin has a special way of conducting hybrid warfare: "Sometimes he threatens, sometimes he seduces, sometimes he gets annoyed, and then he gets aggressive again.

According to him, Germany and NATO will have to learn to cope with this and not deviate from the path of supporting Ukraine and their own defense and deterrence.

Addendum

Putin said that russia is ready to use all means of defense in case of a threat.

On June 11, the second stage of the exercise of non-strategic nuclear forces started in Russia. At this stage, the Russian and Belarusian militaries are to work out "issues of joint preparation" for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

