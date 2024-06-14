German Defense Minister Pistorius: Putin's nuclear threats should not be taken too seriously

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 20652 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132944 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138331 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228336 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168234 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162002 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146851 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214438 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201210 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101629 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 49315 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 58090 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102031 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83757 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228336 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214438 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201210 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227448 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214949 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83757 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102031 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156349 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155218 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159076 views
German Defense Minister Pistorius: Putin's nuclear threats should not be taken too seriously

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12742 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Putin's nuclear threats should not be taken too seriously, as his hybrid warfare strategy is to create threats and temptations, and NATO should not back down from supporting Ukraine and its own defense.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees no risk of escalation in connection with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau. 

"We should not allow ourselves to be distracted by his every utterance," he said at a meeting of NATO's nuclear planning group in Brussels.

Pistorius also said that Putin has a special way of conducting hybrid warfare: "Sometimes he threatens, sometimes he seduces, sometimes he gets annoyed, and then he gets aggressive again.

According to him, Germany and NATO will have to learn to cope with this and not deviate from the path of supporting Ukraine and their own defense and deterrence.

Addendum 
Putin said that russia is ready to use all means of defense in case of a threat.

 On June 11, the second stage of the exercise of non-strategic nuclear forces started in Russia. At this stage, the Russian and Belarusian militaries are to work out "issues of joint preparation" for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

Contact us about advertising