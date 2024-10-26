Georgia determines its political future in parliamentary elections
Kyiv • UNN
Parliamentary elections are being held in Georgia, where the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party is leading with 40% of support. The pro-European opposition has a chance to form a government, as the leader will not be able to rule alone.
Today, Georgia is holding parliamentary elections that could significantly affect the direction of the country's development. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.
Details
The Georgian Dream party, which adheres to a pro-Russian policy, is reportedly leading the polls. According to recent polls, it is supported by about 40% of voters, which allows it to maintain influence in the country's political life for 12 years.
However, since the Georgian Dream is unlikely to be able to form a government on its own, this opens up an opportunity for a pro-European opposition. Georgia was granted candidate status to join the European Union in December last year, but political changes and internal problems have halted the membership process since last summer.
