Generation V promises not to recast the role of the series' star after his tragic death

The producers of the Prime Video series Generation V have made it clear that they have no intention of recasting actor Chance Perdomo after his untimely death, UNN reports, citing HuffPost.

On Sunday, the producers shared a statement on X that they would not be recasting Perdomo, who died in a motorcycle accident on March 30. He was 27 years old.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at ‘Gen V’ is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory," the statement said.

"We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May."

"We will honor Chance and his legacy this season," the statement concluded.

In Generation V, a spinoff of The Boys, Perdomo played fan favorite Andre Anderson, a budding superhero from Godolphin University who can control magnetism and magnetic fields with his hands. He was also known for his role as Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

In a previous joint statement after his death, the cast of Generation V mourned Perdomo's death.

"Generation V debuted in September 2023 and was renewed for a second season in October. The first season of the show is currently streaming on Prime Video.