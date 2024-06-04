General staff: there were 124 clashes on the front line. The situation in some sectors of the front remains tense, but controlled

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71278 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71278 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139202 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144294 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238291 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238291 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171550 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163522 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163522 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147828 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147828 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219262 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219262 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205846 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM • 68280 views

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68280 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 109851 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109851 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 51224 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51224 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 105593 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105593 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
12:32 PM • 49092 views

12:32 PM • 49092 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238296 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238296 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219264 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219264 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205847 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231926 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219121 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219121 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 6534 views

05:32 PM • 6534 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 14752 views

04:47 PM • 14752 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 105593 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105593 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 109851 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109851 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158344 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158344 views
General staff: there were 124 clashes on the front line. The situation in some sectors of the front remains tense, but controlled

General staff: there were 124 clashes on the front line. The situation in some sectors of the front remains tense, but controlled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32549 views

The situation in some sectors of the front remains tense, but controlled: 124 military clashes are reported, including missile strikes, airstrikes and more than 2,100 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

The situation in some sectors of the front remains tense, but controlled. To date, there have been 124 military clashes. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the russian invaders launched missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine with the use of six missiles and 37 air strikes with the use of 51 Kabus, using 359 kamikaze drones. In addition, the invaders carried out more than 2,100 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkiv: the enemy attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces 6 times in the areas of Liptsy and Volchansk. The Defenders repelled 5 attacks, but one battle continues in the area of Volchansk.

On Kupyansky: tension remains in the areas of Berestovo and Stelmakhovka, where 2 military clashes are currently taking place. The enemy was unable to advance towards Sinkovka, Nevsky and Ternov.

On Seversky: since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 24 attempts to break into the battle formations of our units in the areas of Belogorovka, Razdolovka, Ivano-Daryevka, Verkhnekamenskoye and Vyalka. 15 attacks have already been repelled, and 9 clashes are still ongoing.

On Kramatorsk: the invaders attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces 5 times in the areas of Kalinovka, Ivanovo and Klishcheyevka. The situation is tense.

On Pokrovsky: the enemy attacked 35 times in the areas of Zeleny pole, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsk, Novoselovka Pervaya, Kalinovo, Netailovo and Nevelsky. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled 26 attacks. The situation remains tense near Novoaleksandrovka and Novoselovka Pervaya, where 9 military clashes continue.

On Kurakhovsky: The Defenders repelled 10 enemy attempts to approach in the areas of Krasnogorovka, Praskoveyevka and Vodiane.

On Orekhovsky: the situation has not changed significantly, the battle continues in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.

On Pridneprovsky: the invaders continue to try to push the Ukrainian armed forces away from Krynok. In addition, 3 enemy assault actions failed here.  

59 clashes have already taken place at the front, Russians have become more active in the Kharkiv direction-General Staff03.06.24, 14:49 • 27384 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

