General staff: there were 124 clashes on the front line. The situation in some sectors of the front remains tense, but controlled

The situation in some sectors of the front remains tense, but controlled. To date, there have been 124 military clashes. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the russian invaders launched missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine with the use of six missiles and 37 air strikes with the use of 51 Kabus, using 359 kamikaze drones. In addition, the invaders carried out more than 2,100 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkiv: the enemy attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces 6 times in the areas of Liptsy and Volchansk. The Defenders repelled 5 attacks, but one battle continues in the area of Volchansk.

On Kupyansky: tension remains in the areas of Berestovo and Stelmakhovka, where 2 military clashes are currently taking place. The enemy was unable to advance towards Sinkovka, Nevsky and Ternov.

On Seversky: since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 24 attempts to break into the battle formations of our units in the areas of Belogorovka, Razdolovka, Ivano-Daryevka, Verkhnekamenskoye and Vyalka. 15 attacks have already been repelled, and 9 clashes are still ongoing.

On Kramatorsk: the invaders attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces 5 times in the areas of Kalinovka, Ivanovo and Klishcheyevka. The situation is tense.

On Pokrovsky: the enemy attacked 35 times in the areas of Zeleny pole, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsk, Novoselovka Pervaya, Kalinovo, Netailovo and Nevelsky. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled 26 attacks. The situation remains tense near Novoaleksandrovka and Novoselovka Pervaya, where 9 military clashes continue.

On Kurakhovsky: The Defenders repelled 10 enemy attempts to approach in the areas of Krasnogorovka, Praskoveyevka and Vodiane.

On Orekhovsky: the situation has not changed significantly, the battle continues in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.

On Pridneprovsky: the invaders continue to try to push the Ukrainian armed forces away from Krynok. In addition, 3 enemy assault actions failed here.

59 clashes have already taken place at the front, Russians have become more active in the Kharkiv direction-General Staff