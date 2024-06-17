General Staff: enemy somewhat intensified activity in the Kharkiv sector, most active in the Pokrovske sector

At the front today, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have become somewhat more active in the Kharkiv sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 13:00 on June 17, UNN reports.

Details

"The occupants are most active in the Pokrovsk sector today. The defense forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the advance of enemy units deep into the territory of Ukraine. During the current day, the number of combat engagements increased to 52," the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants became somewhat more active. So far, four combat engagements have taken place in the area of Vovchansk. The situation is dynamic. The enemy is trying to push the units of the Defense Forces from their positions with the support of aviation. He dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Russian terrorists attacked the area of Lyptsi with three more UAVs and one near Zakharivka. The enemy is conducting air strikes from the airspace of the Russian Federation, from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekino.

As of today, Ukrainian troops have repelled four attacks in the Kupyansk sector, and another one is ongoing. The fighting took place near Pishchane, Hrekivka and Makiivka. The invaders suffered losses, the data is being clarified.

In the Siverskiy sector, the enemy has been trying to break through our defenses in the areas of Ivanodaryivka and Rozdolivka since the beginning of the day, where fighting is currently taking place. The attack near the village of Vyymka was repelled.

In the Pokrovske direction, the enemy does not reduce the intensity of offensive actions. It is concentrating its efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Yevhenivka, where combat engagements are currently ongoing in eight locations. A total of 20 attacks have already taken place in this area today.

Fighting is also taking place in the Kurakhove sector. Since the beginning of the day, five firefights have been registered near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Krasnohorivka. One is still ongoing near the latter settlement.

On the Vremivske direction, the invaders tried to unsuccessfully storm our positions near Staromayorsk.

On the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders once on the left bank of the Dnipro River, but was unsuccessful.

In other areas, the situation has reportedly not changed significantly.

