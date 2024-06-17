General Staff: enemy somewhat intensified activity in the Kharkiv sector, most active in the Pokrovske sector

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11674 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 122585 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126404 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140964 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200815 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240179 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148268 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370188 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182622 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149820 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 122574 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107840 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126399 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121000 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140957 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8210 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10534 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14816 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16220 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23189 views
General Staff: enemy somewhat intensified activity in the Kharkiv sector, most active in the Pokrovske sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15304 views

The enemy is the most active in the Pokrovsk sector today - 20 attacks have already taken place.

General Staff: enemy somewhat intensified activity in the Kharkiv sector, most active in the Pokrovske sector

At the front today, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have become somewhat more active in the Kharkiv sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 13:00 on June 17, UNN reports. 

Details

"The occupants are most active in the Pokrovsk sector today. The defense forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the advance of enemy units deep into the territory of Ukraine. During the current day, the number of combat engagements increased to 52," the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants became somewhat more active. So far, four combat engagements have taken place in the area of Vovchansk. The situation is dynamic. The enemy is trying to push the units of the Defense Forces from their positions with the support of aviation. He dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Russian terrorists attacked the area of Lyptsi with three more UAVs and one near Zakharivka. The enemy is conducting air strikes from the airspace of the Russian Federation, from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekino.

As of today, Ukrainian troops have repelled four attacks in the Kupyansk sector, and another one is ongoing. The fighting took place near Pishchane, Hrekivka and Makiivka. The invaders suffered losses, the data is being clarified.

In the Siverskiy sector, the enemy has been trying to break through our defenses in the areas of Ivanodaryivka and Rozdolivka since the beginning of the day, where fighting is currently taking place. The attack near the village of Vyymka was repelled.

In the Pokrovske direction, the enemy does not reduce the intensity of offensive actions. It is concentrating its efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Yevhenivka, where combat engagements are currently ongoing in eight locations. A total of 20 attacks have already taken place in this area today.

Syrsky: the nature of the Russian army's actions has not changed significantly, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on the Pokrovske direction17.06.24, 11:59 • 27135 views

Fighting is also taking place in the Kurakhove sector. Since the beginning of the day, five firefights have been registered near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Krasnohorivka. One is still ongoing near the latter settlement.

On the Vremivske direction, the invaders tried to unsuccessfully storm our positions near Staromayorsk.

On the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders once on the left bank of the Dnipro River, but was unsuccessful.

In other areas, the situation has reportedly not changed significantly.

General Staff: 42 battles have been fought so far, Ukrainian soldiers captured an enemy tank and prisoners17.06.24, 11:45 • 31003 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
Kharkiv
