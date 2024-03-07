Gaza doctors warn of threat of starvation: at least 20 people have already died

Medical workers in Gaza warn of serious threats of starvation among the most vulnerable segments of the population. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

The Rafah doctor emphasized that Israel's severe restrictions on the supply of food, fuel, water and medicine threaten thousands of babies who may die of starvation.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 20 people have already died of malnutrition and dehydration during the war in Gaza in recent days, including a 15-year-old boy.

Add

United Nations experts have accused Israel of "deliberately starving" Palestinians.

Aid delivery to Gaza slowed by dispute over responsibility for convoy security