Gaza doctors warn of threat of starvation: at least 20 people have already died
Health workers in Gaza warn of a serious threat of starvation and deaths due to malnutrition among the most vulnerable, including infants and children, caused by Israel's severe restrictions on food, fuel, water and medicine.
The Rafah doctor emphasized that Israel's severe restrictions on the supply of food, fuel, water and medicine threaten thousands of babies who may die of starvation.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 20 people have already died of malnutrition and dehydration during the war in Gaza in recent days, including a 15-year-old boy.
United Nations experts have accused Israel of "deliberately starving" Palestinians.
