In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Gaza doctors warn of threat of starvation: at least 20 people have already died

Kyiv • UNN

Health workers in Gaza warn of a serious threat of starvation and deaths due to malnutrition among the most vulnerable, including infants and children, caused by Israel's severe restrictions on food, fuel, water and medicine.

Gaza doctors warn of threat of starvation: at least 20 people have already died

Medical workers in Gaza warn of serious threats of starvation among the most vulnerable segments of the population. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

The Rafah doctor emphasized that Israel's severe restrictions on the supply of food, fuel, water and medicine threaten thousands of babies who may die of starvation.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 20 people have already died of malnutrition and dehydration during the war in Gaza in recent days, including a 15-year-old boy.

Add

United Nations experts have accused Israel of "deliberately starving" Palestinians.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

