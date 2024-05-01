Gathering materials for Russian propagandists: Kharkiv detains collaborator who worked for Kremlin media

Special services detained an enemy agent who prepared “information references” for Skabeeva and Solovyov's talk shows and coordinated her actions with Russian military intelligence. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

SBU CI detained in Kharkiv a collaborator who helped Kremlin media justify the aggressive war against Ukraine. The detainee collected materials for Skabeeva and Solovyov's talk shows, prepared "information references" that glorified the occupiers and denied their war crimes. According to the investigation, the collaborator worked for the Kremlin media through an "intermediary". It turned out to be a Russian "military commander" who coordinated his actions with Russian military intelligence. According to the investigation, the defendant contacted the representative of the invaders via the VKontakte social network, offering her assistance in the war against Ukraine.

To collect data for the enemy, the suspect monitored news in Telegram channels or "in the dark" asked her friends for the information she needed - the SBU informs.

The information was transmitted through the "military commander" of the Russian Federation to the moderators of the central TV channels of Russia, and it is indicated that he himself also spoke on the air with the theses of his accomplice.

According to official information, a cell phone with evidence of her subversive activities in favor of Russia was seized during searches of the offender's apartment.

SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ ч. 6, Art. 111-1 (collaboration activities);

▪️ ч. 1 and Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

She faces up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers exposed in Balakliya a collaborator who, during the occupation of the city, on her own initiative went to work for the enemy and got a job as the "chief accountant of the education department."

The SBU is conducting searches at the home of Metropolitan Luke of Zaporizhzhia and Melitopolof the UOC-MP. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by sources in law enforcement agencies.