Gathering materials for Russian propagandists: Kharkiv detains collaborator who worked for Kremlin media

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91987 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109441 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152195 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156053 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252069 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174538 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165738 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226791 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39330 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73617 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41703 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34642 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67170 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252064 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226788 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212755 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238472 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225194 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91962 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67170 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73617 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113271 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114155 views
Gathering materials for Russian propagandists: Kharkiv detains collaborator who worked for Kremlin media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17577 views

In Kharkiv, the SBU detained a collaborator who was collecting materials and preparing “information references” glorifying the Russian occupiers and denying their war crimes for Kremlin propagandists' talk shows on Russian TV channels.

Special services detained an enemy agent who prepared “information references” for Skabeeva and Solovyov's talk shows and coordinated her actions with Russian military intelligence. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

SBU CI detained in Kharkiv a collaborator who helped Kremlin media justify the aggressive war against Ukraine. The detainee collected materials for Skabeeva and Solovyov's talk shows, prepared "information references" that glorified the occupiers and denied their war crimes. According to the investigation, the collaborator worked for the Kremlin media through an "intermediary". It turned out to be a Russian "military commander" who coordinated his actions with Russian military intelligence. According to the investigation, the defendant contacted the representative of the invaders via the VKontakte social network, offering her assistance in the war against Ukraine.

Image

To collect data for the enemy, the suspect monitored news in Telegram channels or "in the dark" asked her friends for the information she needed

- the SBU informs.

The information was transmitted through the "military commander" of the Russian Federation to the moderators of the central TV channels of Russia, and it is indicated that he himself also spoke on the air with the theses of his accomplice.

According to official information, a cell phone with evidence of her subversive activities in favor of Russia was seized during searches of the offender's apartment.

Image

SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️  ч. 6, Art. 111-1 (collaboration activities);

▪️  ч. 1 and Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

She faces up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers exposed in Balakliya a collaborator who, during the occupation of the city, on her own initiative went to work for the enemy and got a job as the "chief accountant of the education department." 

The SBU is conducting searches at the home of Metropolitan Luke of Zaporizhzhia and Melitopolof the UOC-MP. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by sources in law enforcement agencies.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
balakliiaBalakliia
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
melitopolMelitopol
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kharkivKharkiv

