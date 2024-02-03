Gas pipeline in Kherson hromada was damaged due to Russian attack, gas supply has already been restored - CMA

Due to the morning attacks of Russian troops on Kherson hromada, a gas pipeline was damaged, gas supply has been fully restored, said Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson CMA, on Saturday, UNN reports.

As a result of the morning hostile attacks on the Kherson city territorial hromada, the gas pipeline was damaged in several places. Immediate measures were taken to quickly eliminate the accidents and supply gas to consumers. Gas supply has now been fully restored to the Kherson community - Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

