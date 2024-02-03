After Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, electricity returned to most homes, but more than 1.3 thousand homes still without heat - RMA

In Kryvyi Rih, power has been restored to most of the homes that were cut off due to the nighttime enemy attack, hospitals and transport have electricity again, two dozen boiler houses have been launched, but more than 1,300 homes are still without heat. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

He emphasized that power engineers are doing everything possible to repair the damage caused by the enemy as soon as possible. "While the grid is being stabilized, emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced. Similar to those of last year," noted Lysak.

In Kryvyi Rih 2 500 homes are still without electricity due to Russia's night attack, outage schedules may affect 35 000 homes - Energy Ministry