Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

After Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, electricity returned to most homes, but more than 1.3 thousand homes still without heat - RMA

After Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, electricity returned to most homes, but more than 1.3 thousand homes still without heat - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32757 views

Power supply to most homes and critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih has been restored after a nighttime drone attack, but more than 1,300 homes remain without heat.

In Kryvyi Rih, power has been restored to most of the homes that were cut off due to the nighttime enemy attack, hospitals and transport have electricity again, two dozen boiler houses have been launched, but more than 1,300 homes are still without heat. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

In Kryvyi Rih, most of the homes that were left without electricity after a nighttime drone attack have been restored. Still 2500 subscribers are disconnected. More than two dozen boiler houses have been restored. Several more are in the process of doing so. More than 1300 houses are without heat.  Power supply to hospitals and transport has been restored. 

- Lysak wrote on social media.

He emphasized that power engineers are doing everything possible to repair the damage caused by the enemy as soon as possible. "While the grid is being stabilized, emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced. Similar to those of last year," noted Lysak.

In Kryvyi Rih 2 500 homes are still without electricity due to Russia's night attack, outage schedules may affect 35 000 homes - Energy Ministry03.02.24, 13:27 • 35509 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

