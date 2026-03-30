Fuel prices on March 30: how the cost of gasoline, diesel, and gas at gas stations changed over the week

In Ukraine, as of the evening of March 30, the minimum price per liter of diesel fuel is UAH 61.99 and UAH 64.99 per liter for the popular A-95+ gasoline.

Meanwhile, diesel has seen the largest price increase recently. Its maximum cost jumped to UAH 86.99 per liter at gas stations in the capital and Kyiv region. This is evidenced by price monitoring data available to UNN.

How much does A-95+ gasoline cost at gas stations?

As of March 30, 2026, A-95+ gasoline in the Kyiv region is sold at prices ranging from UAH 64.99 to UAH 78.99 per liter. The lowest price was recorded at Shell gas stations – UAH 64.99 per liter. The highest price was set by the SOCAR network – UAH 78.99 per liter.

AMIC and "Ukrnafta" sell A-95+ gasoline at UAH 71.99 per liter. A price of UAH 72.99 is recorded in the BVS and Marshal networks. At UPG gas stations, a liter of this gasoline costs UAH 74.90. In the KLO network, the price is UAH 76.99 per liter. At WOG and OKKO gas stations, A-95+ gasoline is sold at UAH 77.99 per liter.

Therefore, Shell, AMIC, and "Ukrnafta" are in the lower part of the price range, while SOCAR, WOG, OKKO, and KLO are in the upper part.

How much does a liter of A-95 gasoline cost?

A-95 gasoline is sold from UAH 61.99 to UAH 74.99 per liter. The lowest price is currently at Shell gas stations – UAH 61.99 per liter.

AMIC, "Ukrnafta", "Market", and BRSM-Nafta sell A-95 gasoline at UAH 68.99 per liter. In the BVS and Marshal networks, the price is UAH 69.99 per liter. At "Avantage 7" gas stations, the cost of a liter of this fuel is UAH 70.95, at MANGO – UAH 71.49, at UPG – UAH 71.90. In the KLO network, A-95 gasoline costs UAH 72.19 per liter.

The highest price for A-95 was recorded at UAH 74.99 per liter. OKKO, SOCAR, and WOG sell fuel at this price.

Prices for A-92 gasoline

Drivers in the Kyiv region can buy A-92 gasoline only at gas stations of three networks. The lowest price was set at BVS gas stations – UAH 58.99 per liter. In the "Ukrnafta" network, A-92 gasoline costs UAH 65.99 per liter. The highest price was set by the KLO network – UAH 71.19 per liter.

How much will you have to pay for diesel fuel and where to buy it?

Diesel fuel in Kyiv and the region currently costs from UAH 61.99 to UAH 86.99 per liter. The lowest price was set by the Shell network – UAH 61.99 per liter.

At "Ukrnafta" gas stations, diesel costs UAH 73.99 per liter. At BRSM-Nafta, the price is UAH 81.99, at Marshal – UAH 82.99, at BVS – UAH 83.99 per liter. At MANGO gas stations, a liter of diesel fuel costs UAH 84.49, at UPG – UAH 84.90, at "Avantage 7" – UAH 84.95. "Market" and AMIC sell diesel at UAH 84.99 per liter. In the KLO network, the price is UAH 86.49 per liter of diesel fuel.

The highest price for diesel fuel was set at UAH 86.99 per liter. SOCAR, OKKO, and WOG sell diesel at this price.

How much does car gas cost on March 30, 2026?

Autogas can be purchased at the end of the day from UAH 36.99 to UAH 46.99 per liter. The lowest price was set at Shell gas stations – UAH 36.99 per liter.

In the "Ukrnafta" network, autogas costs UAH 41.99 per liter. At "Market" gas stations, the price is UAH 42.50, at "Avantage 7" – UAH 43.45 per liter. Marshal and BRSM-Nafta sell autogas at UAH 43.99. At MANGO and AMIC, the price is UAH 44.99 per liter. At UPG, autogas costs UAH 45.50, at BVS – UAH 45.99. In the KLO network, the price is UAH 46.70 per liter, at WOG and SOCAR gas stations – UAH 46.98.

Autogas costs the most at OKKO gas stations — UAH 46.99 per liter.

It should be noted that these days, the price of Brent crude oil is breaking historical records amid the expansion of the war in the Middle East. The cost of Brent has increased by 58% in a month due to Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude oil price hits historic record amid expanding war in the Middle East