French court dismisses Cardiff City's claim for over €120 million in Emiliano Sala's death case

Cardiff City Football Club's claim for compensation of over 120 million euros (104 million pounds) sterling after the death of footballer Emiliano Sala was rejected by a French judge. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

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Emiliano Sala, who was 28, and pilot David Ibbotson died when the Piper Malibu plane they were flying in crashed over the English Channel on the night of January 21, 2019.

The Argentine striker was on his way to Cardiff City, which was then playing in the Premier League, from Nantes Football Club for a transfer of £15 million.

In the next stage of the long-running dispute, a French court, which was to determine whether the Welsh club was entitled to compensation from Nantes for the loss of Sala, rejected the claim. - the publication notes.

Cardiff City demanded over 120 million euros (104 million pounds) in compensation for lost income and other damages, believing that Sala could have helped the club retain its place in the Premier League.

However, on Monday, the court in Nantes rejected these claims and ordered the club to pay about 400 thousand pounds in legal costs and compensation for moral damages caused to FC Nantes.

This decision is immediately enforceable regardless of a possible appeal.

Cardiff City has not yet decided whether to appeal. The law firm Capital Law, representing the club, said it needed time to assess the court's decision.

Sala's mother, Mercedes Taffarel, was present in court along with representatives of Cardiff City during the announcement of the decision.

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