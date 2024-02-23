Fraud in medical procurement: court remanded deputy head of Zaporizhzhia regional council and local deputy in custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on the deputy head of Zaporizhzhia regional council, his assistant and a local deputy caught bribing for fraud in medical procurement, UNN reports citing the SAPO.

Details

The court partially granted the motion of the NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and imposed a preventive measure of detention on the deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council and the local deputy with an alternative of UAH 3 million and UAH 1 million bail, respectively.

The assistant deputy head was placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

As noted, the investigation documented 4 episodes of illegal activity of these individuals, namely 4 transfers of funds totaling more than UAH 650 thousand.

The actions of the suspects are classified under Part 4 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offer, promise or giving of an unlawful benefit to an official).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, UNN wrote with reference to the SBU and SAPO that the deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia regional council, his assistant and a local deputy were found to have taken bribes in exchange for helping certain companies win medical procurement contracts. On February 20, they were notified of suspicion.