Fraud in medical procurement: court remanded deputy head of Zaporizhzhia regional council and local deputy in custody

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33317 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 125060 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77578 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 291505 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245372 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195115 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233194 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252052 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158124 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372242 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 56779 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 125013 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 291457 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 218573 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245342 views
Fraud in medical procurement: court remanded deputy head of Zaporizhzhia regional council and local deputy in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21623 views

The court took into custody the deputy head of Zaporizhzhia regional council and a local deputy on charges of fraudulent medical procurement.

Fraud in medical procurement: court remanded deputy head of Zaporizhzhia regional council and local deputy in custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure  on the deputy head of Zaporizhzhia regional council, his assistant and a local deputy caught bribing for fraud in medical procurement, UNN reports citing the SAPO. 

Details

The court partially granted the motion of the NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and imposed a preventive measure of detention on the deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council and the local deputy with an alternative of UAH 3 million and UAH 1 million bail, respectively.

The assistant deputy head was placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

As noted, the investigation documented 4 episodes of illegal activity of these individuals, namely 4 transfers of funds totaling more than UAH 650 thousand.

The actions of the suspects are classified under Part 4 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offer, promise or giving of an unlawful benefit to an official). 

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, UNN wrote with reference to the SBU and SAPO that the deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia regional council, his assistant and a local deputy were found to have taken bribes in exchange for helping certain companies win medical procurement contracts.  On February 20, they were notified of suspicion

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
