France steps up assistance to rebuild Chernihiv region

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration and the French Agency for International Technical Cooperation Expertise France have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the reconstruction of Chernihiv region. This was reported on the website of the government portal, UNN reports.

The opening of a community support office in Chernihiv right now, despite the ongoing Russian aggression, is evidence of the high level of involvement in Ukraine's recovery emphasized Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Joint work is already underway on specific projects that will be fully or partially implemented in Chernihiv region, totaling more than EUR 5 million, in particular:

conservation work on the roof of the regional academic theater in Chernihiv,

support for Ukrainian start-ups and innovations at the local level, particularly in Chernihiv region,

Providing priority assistance in the healthcare sector, including the restoration of radiation shelters in central hospitals in Chernihiv Oblast,

Supporting local governments in restoring and decentralizing, including the development and implementation of training modules on innovation, mobility, agriculture, culture and heritage.

Since the beginning of the Great War, France has provided Ukraine with military equipment worth more than 2.5 billion euros