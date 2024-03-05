$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 12823 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 37267 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33629 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 191023 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175617 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171621 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 218268 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248572 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154383 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371471 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

France steps up assistance to rebuild Chernihiv region

 • 50309 views

France has agreed to allocate more than $5 million to help rebuild war-affected areas of Chernihiv Oblast.

France steps up assistance to rebuild Chernihiv region

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration and the French Agency for International Technical Cooperation Expertise France have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the reconstruction of Chernihiv region. This was reported on the website of the government portal, UNN reports.

Details

The opening of a community support office in Chernihiv right now, despite the ongoing Russian aggression, is evidence of the high level of involvement in Ukraine's recovery

emphasized Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Joint work is already underway on specific projects that will be fully or partially implemented in Chernihiv region, totaling more than EUR 5 million, in particular:

  • conservation work on the roof of the regional academic theater in Chernihiv,
  • support for Ukrainian start-ups and innovations at the local level, particularly in Chernihiv region,
  • Providing priority assistance in the healthcare sector, including the restoration of radiation shelters in central hospitals in Chernihiv Oblast,
  • Supporting local governments in restoring and decentralizing, including the development and implementation of training modules on innovation, mobility, agriculture, culture and heritage.

Since the beginning of the Great War, France has provided Ukraine with military equipment worth more than 2.5 billion euros04.03.24, 11:52 • 19075 views

SocietyWarPolitics
France
Ukraine
Chernihiv
