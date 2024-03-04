$41.340.03
Since the beginning of the Great War, France has provided Ukraine with military equipment worth more than 2.5 billion euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19075 views

France has provided Ukraine with military equipment worth more than 2.5 billion euros since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, France has transferred 2.6 billion euros worth of military equipment to our country. This is stated in the report of the French Ministry of Defense, UNN reports. 

Details

As noted, since February 22, 2022, France has been supplying equipment and materials taking into account the conditions in which the Ukrainian armed forces operate.  

These deliveries meet three criteria.  The first is to ensure full capability - the equipment is provided together with ammunition, training and maintenance. The second  is that the assistance to Ukraine does not weaken the armed forces of France itself, and the third criterion is "deterring escalation.

In total, France has supplied Ukraine with military equipment worth 2.615 billion euros, to which can be added 1.2 billion euros transferred to the European Peace Fund (EPF), which is support worth more than 3.8 billion euros in the period from February 24, 2022 to December 31, 2023.

"These financial efforts are accompanied by decisive actions in the field of training: almost 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained in the armies of Poland and France," the ministry said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

