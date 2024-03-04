French Defense Ministry publishes list of weapons provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war

France is conducting an inventory of supplied military equipment, according to the website of the country's Defense Ministry, UNN reports .

It is noted that since the beginning of the war, France has provided equipment and materials adapted to the conditions of involvement of the Ukrainian armed forces. These supplies meet three criteria: ensuring full potential (ammunition, training, and maintenance), not weakening the French army and not causing an escalation of the war.

The 50-item table shows that Ukraine has received protective equipment, communications equipment, and even various weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. The data is as of December 31, 2023.

AIR DEFENSE

Among the air defense systems that Paris has outlined as priorities for supporting Kyiv, two Crotale NG systems, six Mistral MANPADS, and one Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system were delivered by the end of 2023.

The CM200 air defense radar is also listed under this heading. Among the air-to-surface weapons are SCALP missiles.

Artillery

In addition, Paris handed over 30 Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, six decommissioned TRF1 howitzers, four multiple launch rocket systems, and 10 120-mm mortars to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The howitzer was also supplied with 30 thousand rounds of ammunition. Anti-tank systems include 1,002 AT4 grenade launchers and three Milan ATGMs.

By the end of 2023, France had delivered 38 AMX10 RC light wheeled tanks and 250 armored vehicles with weapons or in ambulance configuration, as well as 120 off-road vehicles and six trucks. The AMX10 RC was supplied with 9,000 rounds of ammunition for the main weapon.

UAVUAV

In addition, the Armed Forces received 160 "reconnaissance" drones and 10 drone detection devices.

Small arms include 55 7.62 mm machine guns, 560 12.7 mm machine guns, as well as 1,000 Famas rifles and 20 sniper rifles.

