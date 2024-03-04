French Defense Ministry publishes list of weapons provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12887 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 37531 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33753 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 191303 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175834 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171682 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218315 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248586 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154397 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371474 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 938 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 37476 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 191246 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156833 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175794 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 5960 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17642 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18435 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 26111 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 34128 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

French Defense Ministry publishes list of weapons provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116182 views

France has published a list of military equipment provided to Ukraine as of December 31, 2023, including air defense systems, missiles, artillery, tanks and other vehicles, drones, and small arms.

French Defense Ministry publishes list of weapons provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war

France is conducting an inventory of supplied military equipment, according to the website of the country's Defense Ministry, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of the war, France has provided equipment and materials adapted to the conditions of involvement of the Ukrainian armed forces. These supplies meet three criteria: ensuring full potential (ammunition, training, and maintenance), not weakening the French army and not causing an escalation of the war.

The 50-item table shows that Ukraine has received protective equipment, communications equipment, and even various weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. The data is as of December 31, 2023.

AIR DEFENSE

Among the air defense systems that Paris has outlined as priorities for supporting Kyiv, two Crotale NG systems, six Mistral MANPADS, and one Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system were delivered by the end of 2023.

The CM200 air defense radar is also listed under this heading. Among the air-to-surface weapons are SCALP missiles.

Artillery

In addition, Paris handed over 30 Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, six decommissioned TRF1 howitzers, four multiple launch rocket systems, and 10 120-mm mortars to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The howitzer was also supplied with 30 thousand rounds of ammunition. Anti-tank systems include 1,002 AT4 grenade launchers and three Milan ATGMs.

By the end of 2023, France had delivered 38 AMX10 RC light wheeled tanks and 250 armored vehicles with weapons or in ambulance configuration, as well as 120 off-road vehicles and six trucks. The AMX10 RC was supplied with 9,000 rounds of ammunition for the main weapon.

UAVUAV

In addition, the Armed Forces received 160 "reconnaissance" drones and 10 drone detection devices.

Small arms include 55 7.62 mm machine guns, 560 12.7 mm machine guns, as well as 1,000 Famas rifles and 20 sniper rifles.

France faces difficulties in raising funds for Ukraine aid package due to major spending cuts - Bloomberg21.02.24, 08:58 • 30742 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90