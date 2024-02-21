France faces difficulties in raising funds for Ukraine aid package due to major spending cuts - Bloomberg

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252034 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91767 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67048 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73484 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
France faces difficulties in raising funds for Ukraine aid package due to major spending cuts - Bloomberg

France faces difficulties in raising funds for Ukraine aid package due to major spending cuts - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30713 views

The French government is facing difficulties in raising 3 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine due to significant spending cuts.

Massive spending cuts have left the French government struggling to put together funding for a package of as much as €3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The ministries of defense, foreign affairs and finance will be asked to redirect funds and find savings to pay for equipment ranging from missiles to artillery, sources familiar with the matter said, without elaborating as discussions continue.

The country's government's reserves are tight after it lowered its 2024 GDP forecast and said it needs to save €10 billion to meet budget deficit reduction commitments. And it has promised costly relief measures for farmers protesting rising prices, cheap imports and red tape.

Funding for the latter support will need to be found without making formal changes to this year's budget, said the people, who asked not to be identified, discussing confidential planning. One of the sources added that the 400 million euros allocated to fund the armed forces through 2027 does not include room for additional assistance, making the task more difficult. A spokesperson for the French Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

France has also been criticized for a lack of transparency in its assistance to Ukraine, leading to accusations that it is not doing as much as its European and NATO partners. 

Figures released on Friday showed that France has spent 3.8 billion euros on support, including SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile systems, Caesar self-propelled howitzers, AMX 10 armored vehicles and SCALP missiles.

"All of this is already a lot, but we are determined to do even more," French President Emmanuel Macron said as he announced the new package in Paris on Friday, standing next to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first time France has named figures for its aid.

Christophe Trebesch, an economist at Germany's Kiel Institute who tracks aid to Ukraine, told Bloomberg that France needs to be more transparent about its arms shipments, though he praised recent steps to provide more information.

European countries are exploring new ways to stimulate the continent's defense industry and deliver weapons to Ukraine, including joint borrowing. This idea was supported by Macron and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Although this is likely to meet with resistance from more fiscally aggressive countries such as the Netherlands and Germany, the situation with the US delay in providing Ukraine with more than $60 billion in military aid and the prospect of Donald Trump's victory in the November elections have given new impetus to the idea, the publication writes.

Addendum

Macron signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine on Friday. This follows a similar agreement earlier in the day with Germany and last month with the United Kingdom on long-term support for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announces an additional package of air defense and artillery worth about 1.1 billion euros. The leaders of France and Germany stated that they would not abandon their support for Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPolitics

