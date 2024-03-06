France and Moldova plan to sign defense cooperation agreement on Thursday

Paris and Chisinau plan to sign defense and economic cooperation agreements on Thursday during the visit of Moldovan President Maia Sandu to the French capital. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

According to a statement from the French President's office, an agreement on defense cooperation and a roadmap for economic cooperation will be signed during the visit. No other details were given.

The report says that Macron "will reaffirm Paris' support for Moldova's independence, sovereignty and security in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine" during his meeting with Sandu.

In parallel with Sandu's visit, Western powers will hold an online conference organized by France to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine and Moldova.

On February 28, Transnistria appealed to Russia for help in connection with the economic blockade by Moldova, a declaration adopted by the congress of "deputies" of the so-called "Transnistrian Republic.

They said that due to pressure from Moldova, Russia should take measures to protect the region, where more than 220,000 Russian citizens permanently reside.