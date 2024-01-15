Four rescuers wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Stanislav in Kherson region

Four rescuers were injured as a result of a hostile attack by the Russian army on Stanislav, Kherson region. In total, five people were wounded as a result of Russian strikes on the village. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Troops of the occupation army attacked Stanislav with drones and artillery. They targeted the rescuers and the emergency medical center. Four rescuers were injured and a fire truck was damaged as a result of the dropping of ammunition from a UAV - the National Police said in a statement.

A medical facility was also under fire, the building and ambulance were damaged.

At midnight, the Russian military fired artillery at of the settlement , a 77-year-old woman needed medical assistance and was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

The shelling continued at dawn, damaging an agricultural enterprise and at least 26 houses.

Previously

UNN reported that an ambulance station in Stanislav, Kherson region, came under hostile attack. No injuries were reported.

Russians fired 788 shells at Kherson region, there are wounded