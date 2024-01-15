ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Four rescuers wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Stanislav in Kherson region

Four rescuers wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Stanislav in Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25226 views

Four rescuers were injured in a Russian attack on Stanislav, Kherson region.

Four rescuers were injured as a result of a hostile attack by the Russian army on Stanislav, Kherson region. In total, five people were wounded as a result of Russian strikes on the village. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Troops of the occupation army attacked Stanislav with drones and artillery. They targeted the rescuers and the emergency medical center. Four rescuers were injured and a fire truck was damaged as a result of the dropping of ammunition from a UAV  

- the National Police said in a statement.

 A medical facility was also under fire, the building and ambulance were damaged.

At midnight, the Russian military fired artillery at of the settlement , a 77-year-old woman needed medical assistance and was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

The shelling continued at dawn, damaging an agricultural enterprise and at least 26 houses.

Previously

UNN reported that an ambulance station in Stanislav, Kherson region, came under hostile attack. No injuries were reported.

Russians fired 788 shells at Kherson region, there are wounded15.01.24, 08:28 • 24720 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

