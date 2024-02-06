Four ports in Russia are under a state of emergency: they fear UAV attacks
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has introduced a state of emergency in four ports in the Leningrad region due to fears of potential drone attacks from Ukraine.
Details
Reportedly, high alert status was introduced in Vyborg, Vysotsk, Prymorsk and Ust-Luga.
The reason for this is called "the increased likelihood of man-made emergencies from attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".
Recall
In January, a Novatek terminal caught fire in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region of Russia.
Sources told the journalist of UNN that the attack on the marine terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine. Drones were used to hit the target.
Later, sources of UNN confirmedthat the Russian oil terminal in the Leningrad region of Russia, attacked by SBU drones, had stopped working.