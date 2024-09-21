Former Wagner PMC base caught fire in Russia

The former Wagner PMC base in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, has caught fire, UNN reports citing Russian Telegram channels.

A video of the fire in Molkino was published by the Wagner Orchestra telegram channel, which shows administrative buildings, including the headquarters, burning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The base operated for about ten years, but in 2023 it was closed after Prigozhin's mutiny. The base was then occupied by Russian military from the African Corps.

