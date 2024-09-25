Former MP Mosiychuk says petition to dismiss Head of ARMA to Duma is a step towards cleansing the government

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70684 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103909 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167682 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138194 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143350 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139123 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173024 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100506 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110186 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112295 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50516 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57104 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167686 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182511 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173027 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200406 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189315 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142003 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142037 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138151 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155026 views
Former MP Mosiychuk says petition to dismiss Head of ARMA to Duma is a step towards cleansing the government

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119885 views

Former MP Mosiychuk is confident that the petition to dismiss Olena Duma as head of the ARMA will receive the required 25,000 votes. He cited her cooperation with pro-Russian politicians and ineffective asset management as the main reasons for her dismissal.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk is confident that the petition to dismiss Olena Duma as head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency will receive the necessary number of votes for consideration, as information about her cooperation with pro-Russian politicians is no longer news to anyone. He stated this in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

The former MP named several good reasons for dismissing Olena Duma as the head of the ARMA.

But there are two most important ones: cooperation with pro-Russian politicians and Russian politicians and acting in their interests in office. What I mean is that the situation with Medvedchuk's yacht, whether it was due to criminal negligence or intentional actions, should be established by the investigation. The fact that she communicated with Derkach is not news, absolutely not

- Mosiychuk noted.

The second reason the former MP focused on was the ineffective management of seized assets. Mosiychuk recalled the many sanatoriums and dormitories that ARMA does not transfer, for example, through the Ministry of Social Policy to accommodate refugees and IDPs. He also drew attention to other assets that are idle instead of generating revenue for the state. In his opinion, such actions are similar to economic sabotage.

Do I believe that it will get 25 thousand? I have no doubt that the petition for the cleansing of the government will get 25 thousand, but the other thing is how the prime minister will consider it and what the consequences will be. But let's get to that point. The road will be made by the one who walks

- The former MP noted.

Context

A petition was posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma as head of the ARMA due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk notedthat it was his team that initiated the petition and called for signing it in order to “cleanse the state of looters and enemy saboteurs.

In order for the petition to be considered by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, it must receive 25,000 votes in 90 days.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising