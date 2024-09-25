Former MP Mosiychuk says petition to dismiss Head of ARMA to Duma is a step towards cleansing the government

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk is confident that the petition to dismiss Olena Duma as head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency will receive the necessary number of votes for consideration, as information about her cooperation with pro-Russian politicians is no longer news to anyone. He stated this in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

The former MP named several good reasons for dismissing Olena Duma as the head of the ARMA.

But there are two most important ones: cooperation with pro-Russian politicians and Russian politicians and acting in their interests in office. What I mean is that the situation with Medvedchuk's yacht, whether it was due to criminal negligence or intentional actions, should be established by the investigation. The fact that she communicated with Derkach is not news, absolutely not - Mosiychuk noted.

The second reason the former MP focused on was the ineffective management of seized assets. Mosiychuk recalled the many sanatoriums and dormitories that ARMA does not transfer, for example, through the Ministry of Social Policy to accommodate refugees and IDPs. He also drew attention to other assets that are idle instead of generating revenue for the state. In his opinion, such actions are similar to economic sabotage.

Do I believe that it will get 25 thousand? I have no doubt that the petition for the cleansing of the government will get 25 thousand, but the other thing is how the prime minister will consider it and what the consequences will be. But let's get to that point. The road will be made by the one who walks - The former MP noted.

Context

A petition was posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma as head of the ARMA due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk notedthat it was his team that initiated the petition and called for signing it in order to “cleanse the state of looters and enemy saboteurs.

In order for the petition to be considered by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, it must receive 25,000 votes in 90 days.